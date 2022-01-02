Iraq’s the 4th largest buyer of Turkish goods in November

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – According to the Turkish Statistical Institute report, Iraq was Turkey’s fourth largest importer in November 2021 after Germany, USA, and UK. The number of Turkish exports to Iraq amounted at $1.215 billion dollars.

The report sent to IraqiNews.com also stated that between the period of January to November 2021, Turkish exports to Iraq amounted to $9.970 billion. This makes Iraq the fifth largest exported partner for Turkey after Germany ($17.545 billion), USA ($13.208 billion), UK ($12.372 billion), and Italy ($10.324 billion).