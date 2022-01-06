Friday, January 7, 2022

Baghdad

Omicron variant in northern Iraq

(Source: Jeremy Bezanger)

Baghdad, (IraqiNews.com) – According to the health ministry of Iraq, more than five cases of the Omicron variant have been detected this week. Those who have tested positive were from the northern region Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Experts are finding that the Omicron variant is far more infectious than the previous variants. 

The surge in numbers across the world has forced many countries to tighten restrictions and insist on seeing an increase in vaccinations. According to health authorities, the COVID-19 vaccine is effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalizations.  

