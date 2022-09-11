2 Iranians died, 15 injured in bus accident in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two Iranians died and at least 15 others were injured on Saturday in a bus accident on its way to Karbala city to visit holy sites.

An Iraqi security source said that two Iranians were killed, and 15 others were injured after the bus transporting them to Karbala city was flipped over.

The source added that the accident took place in the Al-Kut city in Wasit governorate in eastern Iraq.

Iran announced on Friday the closure of all border crossings with Iraq until further notice due to concerns related to the safety of Iranian pilgrims going to holy sites in Iraq.

The head of Arbaeen Headquarters, Majid Mir-Ahmadi, mentioned that after border crossings were evacuated, the internal situation in Iraq will be studied in terms of congestion and a decision will be made on how to reopen the borders, according to the Iranian news agency.

Ahmadi explained that there are efforts to make a decision regarding those at the border crossings, they will either return or will cross the border under reassuring conditions.