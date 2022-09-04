3.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Dhi Qar

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq on Saturday evening, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology.

The Seismology Department mentioned in the statement that the seismic observatories recorded an earthquake on Saturday evening, September 3, 2022, at 05:54 local time, 29 kilometers southwest of Suq Al-Shuyoukh district in Nasiriyah, the capital city of Dhi Qar governorate.

“The earthquake measuring 3.9 on the Richter scale was felt by residents in the area,” the Seismology Department mentioned.

Until 20:30 GMT, no casualties or property losses were reported due to the earthquake that hit Dhi Qar.

The same Iraqi governorate witnessed an earthquake measuring 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale on May 30.

On July 5, the seismic observatories in the Iraqi Ministry of Transport recorded an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale in Sulaymaniyah governorate in Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.