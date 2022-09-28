3 Katyusha rockets hit the Green Zone in central Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A senior security source said that three Katyusha rockets hit the Green Zone in central Baghdad on Wednesday, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The security source added that one of the Katyusha rockets hit an area near the building of the Iraqi Parliament.

Seven people were wounded, including at least four members of the security forces, an officer and three soldiers, as a result of the rocket attack that targeted the Green Zone, according to Al-Arabiya News.

Protesters used bulldozers to remove the barricades in front of the Green Zone in central Baghdad, but the Iraqi security forces succeeded in preventing the protesters from breaking into the first security checkpoint on the Al-Jumhuriya Bridge in Baghdad.

Clashes erupted between the Iraqi security forces and supporters of the Sadrist movement after riot police tried to keep the Sadrist movement’s supporters away from the Al-Jumhuriya Bridge.

The Iraqi protesters gathered earlier on Wednesday near the gates of the Green Zone in Baghdad.

Reports indicated that supporters of the Shiite leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr, stormed the Green Zone, and were seen waving flags as security forces gathered around them.

Iraqi media reported that security forces were heavily spread throughout the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the closure of roads leading to the Green Zone. These measures took place hours before the beginning of the Iraqi parliament session where MPs voted on the resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi.