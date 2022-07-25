50 refugee camps in Iraq closed

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement announced on Sunday the closure of dozens of refugee camps, and indicated that there is a great response from displaced children to the community integration program, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Deputy Minister of Migration and Displacement, Karim Hussein Ali Al-Nuri, said in a statement that closing the camps in Iraq faces challenges, obstacles and difficulties, and noted that the ministry has done its best to return the displaced, according to Al-Iraqiya News.

“The Ministry of Migration and Displacement closed 50 camps during the current period, and only Al-Jada’a camp remains in Mosul in addition to 26 refugee camps in Kurdistan region,” Al-Nuri explained.

Al-Nuri expressed his hope that Kurdistan region will cooperate with the ministry to end the outstanding issue of the displaced people.

Al-Nuri clarified that most of the displaced are from Sinjar, and there are displaced people from Mosul and Salah Al-Din areas.

Al-Nuri indicated that the ministry started a community integration program where displaced children showed great response, especially those who were moved from Hasaka to Iraq.