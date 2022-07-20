6 Iraqi policemen killed in ISIS attack

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Six Iraqi policemen were killed, and seven others were wounded in an attack by ISIS terrorists took place at early hours of Wednesday in a remote area located 140 kilometers north of the capital, Baghdad, according to a military source.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that 10 to 15 ISIS terrorists in three vehicles attacked a security checkpoint where federal policemen are stationed. The attack that took place after midnight lasted about an hour.

The attack occurred in Al-Jalam area in Salah Al-Din governorate where ISIS terrorists are still active.

Iraq Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced that a high-ranking security delegation including the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, the Commander of the Federal Police Forces and the Commander of the Ground Forces, arrived at Samarra Operations Sector to find out the circumstances of the terrorist attack against the Federal Police in Salah Al-Din governorate.

The security officials pledged to hold those involved in the terrorist attack accountable.