After Lebanese singer dilemma, duties of Iraqi ambassador to Jordan end

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan, Haider Al-Adhari, whose family photos with the Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama sparked widespread controversy, announced on Monday that his duties in the Jordanian capital, Amman, ended and that he is returning to Baghdad.

“I had the great honor to represent Iraq for six consecutive years as an ambassador in both the Russian Federation and Jordan, in addition to a non-resident representation in both Belarus and Palestine,” Al-Adhari said in a statement after his family photos with the Lebanese singer, Ragheb Alama, sparked widespread controversy.

Al-Adhari represented Iraq in Kingdom of Jordan for three years, and earlier, he was the Iraqi Ambassador to the Russian Federation for three years.

“The time has come to return to the headquarters of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry in Baghdad… I hope I had a successful mission and was able to serve Iraq and its communities in those countries.” Al-Adhari mentioned.

In August, pictures of Maysam Al-Rubaie, Al-Adhari’s wife, with the Lebanese singer, Ragheb Alama, sparked widespread controversy among activists on social media as some considered it inappropriate.

At that time, hours after those photos were spread, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it summoned its ambassador to Jordan to investigate the matter.