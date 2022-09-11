Air strike eliminates 7 ISIS terrorists in Anbar

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Saturday that seven terrorists belong to ISIS group were killed in an air strike in Anbar governorate in western Iraq, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“Monitoring the movements of ISIS terrorists and leaders continue according to a tight plan,” the ISMC statement mentioned.

The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) confirmed that it coordinated with the Joint Operations Command to monitor an important hideout of ISIS terrorists in the Jalayat area in Anbar governorate after providing the necessary logistical information to the Iraqi Air Force about this hideout.

The ISMC explained that the Iraqi Air Force destroyed the target and turned it into rubble.

The ISMC indicated that, according to preliminary intelligence information, there were seven ISIS terrorists inside the hideout, including their leader, Hammoud Hamada Ali Huwaish, nicknamed Abu Nihad.

The ISMC elaborated that a force from the 19th Infantry Brigade of the Fifth Division went to search the place and found all seven terrorists dead.

The ISMC statement mentioned that the field efforts of the Iraqi security forces inflicted heavy losses on ISIS terrorists including leaders and important elements involved in shedding the blood of innocent Iraqis.