Al-Sadr supporters break into parliament to protest against Al-Sudani’s nomination for prime minister

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Hundreds of supporters of the Sadrist movement’s leader Muqtada Al-Sadr broke into the parliament headquarters in the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday, to protest against the Coordination Framework’s candidate for prime minister.

The protesters pulled down the walls surrounding the area, passed checkpoints and security barriers, and headed to the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament.

The demonstrations aimed to protest against the candidate of the Coordination Framework bloc, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, to head the government.

“The protesters advanced in the Green Zone and tried to reach the Parliament, and to prevent them, the security forces used tear gas,” a security source told AFP. “Some of the protesters were suffocated,” he added.

“Despite the security measures, protesters managed to enter the parliament building,” according to the same source.

The security forces initially tried to prevent the protesters from breaking into the Green Zone by using water cannons.

The protest started in the afternoon from Tahrir (Liberation) Square in the center of the capital, where the protesters raised Iraqi flags and pictures of Muqtada Al-Sadr, expressing their refusal to nominate the Coordination Framework Muhammad Shia al-Sudani for prime minister, then they headed across the Al-Jumhuriya Bridge to the gates of the Green Zone.

Some of the protesters carried banners with slogans condemning Al-Sudani’s candidacy for prime minister.

In a related development, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, called on the protesters in Baghdad to remain peaceful, and to preserve public and private properties.

Al-Kadhimi called on the protesters to follow the instructions of the security forces responsible for their protection, in accordance with the regulations and laws, and to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry press office.

“The security forces will be committed to protecting the state institutions and international missions, and preventing any disruption to the security and order,” the statement added.

Iraq is not able to get out of the political crisis nine months after the early parliamentary elections that took place in October 2021, which came to absorb popular anger following unprecedented protests.