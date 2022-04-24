Al-Tamimi meets with Iraqis living in Cairo

Cairo (IraqiNews.com) – The Undersecretary for Political Planning Affairs, Dr. Saleh Hussein Ali Al-Tamimi, visited the Iraqi Consulate building in Cairo and met with members of the Iraqi community who reside in Egypt.

Al-Tamimi listened to their needs regarding consular work and answered their questions and inquiries. He also met with several students studying in the Arab Republic of Egypt and stressed the ministry’s interest in following up the affairs of all Iraqi students in Egyptian universities.