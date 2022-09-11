Anbar Governorate receives 18 cargo trucks

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Anbar Governorate recently received eighteen cargo trucks. The Hyundai MIGHTY HD65 trucks will be utilized to maintain and make sure that municipally provided services including roadwork, sewage repairs, water, and electricity are running smoothly.

The distribution of the cargo trucks included Al-Qaim, Al-Karbilah, Romana, Rawa, and Fallujah.

Through its initiative called the Funding Facility for Stabilization, USAID Iraq provided financial support for the project.