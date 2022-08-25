Arab Women Media Center selects Juman Al-Samarrai as leading figure

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Arab Women Media Center (AWMC) selected the antiquities renovation specialist, Juman Al-Samarrai, among the prominent female leading figures for her superiority and distinction in the antiquities renovation work and in the cultural field.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities is full of distinguished young talents that are considered a role model for the coming generations. Juman Al-Samarrai, the employee at the Department of Public Museums of the General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage is considered one of the role models as she is distinguished with her antiquities renovation work, the thing that makes the ministry proud of her.

The AWMC is issuing an official book in which Samarrai’s distinguished work is noted. The book is signed by the AWMC president, Moataz Salah El-Din.

This book will be released soon from Egypt and distributed in all countries, and this will take place in a ceremony honoring the selected figures in Egypt.