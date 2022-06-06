Archaeological city Khosrow lived in, Heraclius conquered discovered in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Department of Investigation and Excavations in Iraq announced on Sunday that a survey team succeeded to locate a lost royal city dating back to Sasanian era, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

“Researchers relied on a combination of historical sources and physical evidences represented in the existing ruins in two archaeological sites (Tal Being al-Amir and Tal Sabaa Qanatir) in Miqdadiyah city in Diyala governorate,” Director of the Department of Investigation and Excavations, Ali Obaid Shalgham, explained in the press statement.

The researchers used modern technologies to help them identify the city, its palace, the outer wall, in addition to buildings constructed outside the wall after the Islamic conquest such as the mosque and the market.

“The discovery adds great importance to the civilization record of Mesopotamia in terms of research, excavation and the existence of the lost city,” Shalgham mentioned.

Donny George Hall in the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH) will host a scientific symposium for the researchers to review what was discovered.

The discovered city was the second Sasanian royal capital, leadership and residence site of King Khosrow for 20 years and the base of armies. It was invaded by the Byzantine Emperor Heraclius in 624 A.D. where the palace was burned and treasures were looted.

According to experts, Iraq has thousands of archaeological sites date back to ancient times, but the discovered sites represents only five percent.