Baghdad hosted Anti-Terrorism, Special Operations exhibition

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Under the sponsorship of the Prime Minister and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and in coordination with the general company of Iraq exhibitions and commercial services, Baghdad hosted the second session of the Anti-Terrorism and Special Operations and Cyber Security exhibition between September 4 – 7, 2022.

The National Security Adviser, Qasim al-Araji, inaugurated on Sunday the second session of the exhibition that witnessed wide participation by major Arab, foreign and local companies, in the presence of ministers, officials, security leaders, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic bodies operating in Iraq, and representatives of NATO.

Araji delivered a speech in which he conveyed the greetings Al-Kazemi, and stressed that the exhibition is important for Iraq as it helps the country to benefit from global experiences that increase the capabilities of Iraqi security and intelligence services and the armed forces.

Araji pointed out that Iraq defeated the terrorist group of ISIS, but there are remnants that pose real threat, particularly with the existence of the al-Hol camp in Syria near the Iraqi border.

Araji mentioned that the international community must confront this danger that threatens the region and the world.

Araji praised the cooperation of friendly countries as well as NATO in exchanging experiences, and stressed the Iraqi government’s determination to learn from global security experiences to provide the Iraqi security system with the special technical requirements it needs.

Araji emphasized that Iraq is an important country and its stability represents the stability of the region and the world.