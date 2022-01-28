Baghdad International Airport hit by rockets

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Earlier this morning, an unused Iraqi Airways plane was damaged due to 6 rockets launched at the U.S. Army’s Victory Base located near the Baghdad International Airport. No casualties were reported.

The damaged Iraqi Airways aircraft was an Airbus A300B4-2C which was parked and disused in the storage facility of the airport.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi tweeted from his official Twitter account in Arabic: “Baghdad International Airport was exposed to a cowardly terrorist act that revealed the criminals’ insistence on striking the security of the people of Iraq.”

“The Iraqi security forces, which have taken their full role in providing security and confronting terrorism in all its forms, will have a decisive response to this type of dangerous operation that is supported by agendas that do not want Iraq well,” said Al-Kadhimi.