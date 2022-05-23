Baghdad International Airport resumes air traffic

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The administration of Baghdad International Airport announced on Monday the resumption of air traffic that was suspended due to a sandstorm hitting the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“The administration of Baghdad International Airport would like to clarify to travelers and airline companies that air traffic has been resumed and is back to its normal,” a statement issued by the administration of the airport cited by INA.

“The runway visual range (RVR) reached 650 meters,” the airport’s statement added.

The Ministry of Transport announced earlier the suspension of flights at all Iraqi airports due to the dust storm that hit Baghdad and several other Iraqi governorates, and led to a significant decrease in visibility.

Other Iraqi airports including Najaf International Airport and Erbil International Airport had also announced the suspension of flights due to bad weather conditions and the reduced visibility.