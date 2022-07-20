Baghdad recalls charge d’affaires from Turkey for consultations

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com)- The Iraqi government took the initiative to recall the charge d’affaires from Turkey for consultations after the deadly attacks in Duhok, Iraq.

The US State Department called for respecting Iraq’s sovereignty, in response to the Turkish aggression in Dohuk.

“We have seen reports of a bombing event that caused casualties in the city of Dohuk in Iraq,” said the US State Department in a statement followed by the Iraqi News Agency.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) also condemned the attacks from Turkey urging all sides to cease such violations.

“Under international law, attacks must not be directed at the civilian population. UNAMI therefore calls for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack, and emphasizes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq must be respected at all times,” said UNAMI in a statement.