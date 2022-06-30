Basra to host 25th Gulf Cup in 2023

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) voted unanimously to hold the 25th edition of the Gulf Cup in the city of Basra in southern Iraq, according to Shafaq news.

The representative of Iraq in the executive office of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation, Shamil Kamel, said that a meeting settled the issue of whether to hold the tournament in Basra or Kuwait, Shafaq news mentioned.

Kamel also explained that holding the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra was approved after reviewing the results of the committee’s visits, and making sure that all facilities in Basra are ready to host the tournament.

The 25th version of the Arabian Gulf Cup is now scheduled to be held between January 6 and January 19, 2023.

The tournament was scheduled to take place in December 2021, but was postponed because the needed facilities in Basra were not ready, in addition to pressures on the agenda of the Gulf federations represented in the competitions of the World Cup qualifiers, the Asian Cup and the Arab Cup.

The president of the AGCFF, Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, commended the preparations of the city of Basra to host the event, which will bring together the people of the Gulf and the Iraqi football fans who have been waiting to host the event for a long time, according to Al-Sharq news.

Thani also expressed his full confidence in the ability of Iraq Football Association and the city of Basra to manage the event in the best way.