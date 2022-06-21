Belarus reveals crimes committed against 135 Iraqis by Polish security

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The central office of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus, during a meeting with an Iraqi delegation, revealed that it documented crimes committed by the Polish security forces against 135 Iraqis on the Belarusian-Polish border in 2021, according to Russia Today news.

“Belarusian investigators documented criminal actions committed against 135 Iraqi citizens, who were physically injured as violence was used against them by Polish security forces,’’ a statement posted on the website of the Belarusian Investigative Committee mentioned.

The Belarusian Investigative Committee is also investigating three cases related to physical harm and unlawful expulsion from the European Union to Belarus, led to the death of Iraqi citizens, according to Russia Today news.

In February, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will look into a statement of Belarusian human rights activists on the genocide of migrants in Poland, Russia Today news mentioned.