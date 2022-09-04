Biden calls on Iraqi politicians to enhance national dialogue

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Department of State stressed on Sunday the US President Joe Biden’s call to strengthen the national dialogue between Iraqi political forces to preserve Iraq’s security and stability, according to a press statement issued the Iraqi Prime Minister’s press office.

During her meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, confirmed the US administration’s continued support for Iraq, and enhancing the partnership between Baghdad and Washington in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of the continued cooperation between Iraq and the United States in the fight against terrorism, and the development of bilateral relations in economic, educational, and cultural fields.

During their meeting, Al-Kadhimi and Leaf discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, the developments in Iraq, the government’s role in facing challenges, and its efforts to contain the current political crisis by launching initiatives for a comprehensive national dialogue between all national political forces, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The meeting addressed regional issues in addition to emphasis on Iraq’s prominent role in easing regional tensions through the efforts of Al-Kadhimi’s government in pursuing a policy of calm and dialogue among the countries of the region.