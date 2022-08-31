Biden calls on Iraqis to negotiate to resolve political crisis

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – U.S. President Joe Biden called on Iraqis to seek dialogue to resolve the political crisis ongoing for months which recently sparked violence.

Biden’s call took place during a phone call on Wednesday with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss the latest developments in Iraq after the recent events, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister press office.

Biden expressed the United States’ support for the independence and sovereignty of Iraq, as set out in the Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Iraq, according to the statement.

Biden commended the role of Al-Kadhimi and his wise leadership during the escalation of the political tensions and the recent security events in the country, the statement mentioned.

Biden praised the performance of the Iraqi security forces, and offered his condolence to the families of those killed in the recent clashes in the Green Zone in Baghdad, the statement added.

Biden called on all Iraqi leaders to engage in a national dialogue to lay out a road map to get out of the current blockage, in a way that complies with the constitution and laws of Iraq.

Biden valued Al-Kadhimi’s efforts to ease tensions in the region through dialogue and diplomacy, expressing his full support for these efforts.

Iraq witnessed bloody clashes on Monday and Tuesday between supporters of the Shiite cleric and leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and his political rivals in which more than 30 people were killed and more than 500 others were wounded.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement broke into the Green Zone in Baghdad where government buildings and foreign embassies are located, immediately after al-Sadr’s announcement that he is quitting political work.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement withdrew from Baghdad streets in compliance with the directives of their leader who criticized what he described as ‘revolution’ and the violence that prevailed the protests.

The decision of Muqtada al-Sadr to resign from political work took place months after struggle against the Coordination Framework, which includes Shiite parties and forces, to form a majority government, after the Sadrist movement won the majority of seats in the Parliament.