British geologist leaves Iraq after antiquities smuggling charges dropped

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The British geologist, Jim Fitton, left Iraq on Sunday after he was detained on charges of smuggling antiquities, according to his family.

Fitton, 66, had been sentenced to 15 years in prison, but the Court of Cassation, or appeals court, in Baghdad overturned the verdict, and ordered his release last week.

Fitton family is now reunited in Malaysia, where he resides.

Fitton’s son-in-law, Sam Tasker, explained that Fitton arrived at Kuala Lumpur airport and that his family was extremely happy, according to the Associated Press.

Fitton missed his daughter’s wedding last month in Malayisa as he faced trial in Iraq, the Associated Press mentioned.

The Iraqi authorities arrested Fitton in March 2022, at Baghdad airport, where he was charged with antiquities smuggling. Under Iraqi antiquities laws, the punishment may reach death penalty.

Fitton case aroused international attention after he was convicted of picking up pottery and other parts from an archaeological site in southern Iraq.

Fitton told the court that he had no criminal intention, and that some of the pieces he picked up from an unguarded location were not larger than a finger nail.