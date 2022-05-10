Cabinet General Secretariat announces national initiative to plant Iraqi deserts

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Cabinet announced Tuesday an initiative to plant deserts in the country as it will create thousands of job opportunities.

In a statement to the Iraqi News Agency, the spokesperson of the General Secretariat of the Cabinet Haider Majeed, said that the government is concerned with the desertification issue, particularly with many dust storms, several of which lasted for days, hit Iraq this year, because of the climate change in many countries of the world.

“While dust storms coming from east Africa hit Iraq, the country has vast areas good for agriculture, housing and industries, but are left unused, and this affects negatively the reality in Iraq,” Majeed explained in his statement to the Iraqi News Agency.

“The General Secretariat is now coordinating with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Water Resources and NGOs in relation to the desertification problem,” Majeed elaborated.

Majeed indicated that national initiative to plant deserts will be launched soon, and will have many positive outcomes such as environmental preservation, the decrease of dust storms, the increase of agricultural products and the creation of thousands of job opportunities.

Majeed also stated that the Cabinet’s General Secretariat is awaiting plans to be developed to launch the initiative.