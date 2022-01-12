Cabinet’s weekly meeting addresses Dari housing project

Baghdad, (IraqiNews.com) – The Cabinet held it’s weekly meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi addressing the developments in Iraq including the Dari housing project; an initiative launched and led by the Iraqi government.

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister of Culture, Hassan Nadhem, said : “Currently, we have set a plan to provide services for the plots of lands under the initiative and not just distribute them to citizens. So far, 186,000 plots of land have been distributed to citizens. We are moving forward with the completion of this initiative as we will distribute more land plots to those who applied via the initiative’s online application.”

An integrated plan has been set to provide services such as roads, water, a sewage network, electricity and internet.