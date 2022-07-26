Central Bank Governor: Banking sector makes progress

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb, during a meeting with the Governor of the Bank of France, François Villeroy de Galhau, in Paris, confirmed that the banking sector is making progress on various levels, according to the CBI statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that Ghaleb discussed with his French counterpart ways to develop the banking relations between Iraq and France, the global economic developments, and to have France as the starting point of the Iraqi banking sector towards Europe.

Both officials discussed topics related to combating money laundering, confronting the finance of terrorism, and developing human resources working in the banking sector to cope with the standards of international institutions, according to the statement.

De Galhau commended the Iraqi efforts in combating money laundering, confronting the finance of terrorism and developing banking relations between the two countries. He added that the French banking sector is open to the Iraqi one, particularly in terms of facilitating bank transfers and banking relations.

On the other hand, Ghaleb met with officials from French banks and companies, urging them to cooperate with the Iraqi financial institutions and to invest in Iraq. He also stressed that the Iraqi banking sector is able to meet the requirements of French companies and facilitate their work in Iraq.

Ghaleb expressed to the French officials the desire of the CBI to have France as a starting point of the Iraqi banking sector towards Europe to establish a network of distinguished banking relations.