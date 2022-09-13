Chief of Staff, NATO discuss developing Iraqi army’s capabilities

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, discussed on Monday the development of the capabilities of the Iraqi army with the commander of NATO Mission in Iraq, Giovanni Iannucci, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

A statement issued by the press office of the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army mentioned that Yarallah met with Iannucci and other NATO advisors.

The Iraqi military officials attended the meeting included Assistant Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army for Training, the director of military training, the secretary of the naval forces and the director of the attaché department.

The statement revealed that the meeting discussed frameworks of cooperation, coordination and expansion of partnership in terms of training and expertise provision to the military institution in order to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced in June it signed a memorandum of understanding with the NATO mission in Iraq.

A statement issued by the Defence Ministry mentioned that the memorandum of understanding aims to support and develop the logistical system of the Iraqi armed forces and build their capabilities at all levels.

The memorandum of understanding also aims to continue cooperation between the two sides, and let Iraq catch up with the countries under NATO umbrella, to provide the Iraqi military institution with advanced technology that raises the capabilities and combat readiness of the Iraqi army.