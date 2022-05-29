Civilians trapped in restaurant collapse in central Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Civil defense officials announced that a restaurant collapsed in central Baghdad on Sunday without specifying the reasons, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

INA indicated that there are people trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building without giving any additional details.

According to Al-Arabiya news, gas leakage led to an explosion inside the restaurant.

“Civil Defense teams proceeded with the rescue operations immediately after the building collapsed in Jadriya district near the Council of Ministers Complex in Baghdad,” the Civil Defense Department mentioned in a statement.

The statement confirmed that there are people trapped under the ruins of the building collapsed due to the explosion.