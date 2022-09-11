Electrical interconnection with Kuwait almost completed

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson of the Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, announced on Saturday that the Iraqi government completed the majority of the interconnection lines linking Iraq with Kuwait, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Musa said that Iraq completed the (Faw 1) and (Faw Abu Flous 2) interconnection lines.

Musa expressed his hope that an agreement would be made to link the Iraqi Al-Faw thermal power station and the Kuwaiti Al-Zour thermal power station through an interconnection line that would be 220 kilometers long.

Regarding the electrical interconnection with Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi official explained that Iraq signed an agreement stipulating that interconnection lines will link Iraq and Saudi Arabia through the Arar port and the Yusufiyah power station.

Musa elaborated that the interconnection projects with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will give reliability, readiness and stability to the electricity system in Iraq.

Musa added that these projects pave the way for Iraq to become a prominent member of the Gulf and Arab energy markets, and take advantage of its strategic location to be a linking point and controller of the transmission lines.