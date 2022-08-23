Environment Minister, CBI governor discuss adopting green economy

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb, discussed on Tuesday efforts to move towards a green economy with the Minister of Environment, Jassim Al-Falahi, according to the state news agency (INA).

A statement issued by the media office of the CBI mentioned that Ghaleb, during his meeting with Falahi, commended the efforts of the Ministry of Environment which highlight the risks of climate change and its impacts in order to change the behavior of individuals and institutions in regards to desertification and water shortage, in addition to the adoption of renewable energy.

The statement added that Falahi praised the efforts of the CBI in supporting the interests of the government and the Ministry of Environment that address desertification and the use of renewable energy to generate electricity.

The CBI allocated one trillion dinars (approximately 685 million USD) for renewable energy as part of its development initiatives. In cooperation with several ministries, the Iraqi Private Banks League (IPBL) and the private sector, the CBI also organized an important specialized workshop on climate change, desertification and national security.