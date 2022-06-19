Finance Minister: Iraq has great opportunity to be biggest electricity producer

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, confirmed on Saturday that Iraq has a great opportunity to become the largest producer of electrical energy, during Iraq Energy Forum (IEF 2022) in Baghdad.

“Iraq should not only export oil, and must develop interest in exporting energy with focus on electrical energy,” Allawi said during his speech in the IEF 2022.

“Iraq now, unlike before, is no longer facing big problems, and must reach the right strategies,” Allawi explained.

“In the next 25 years, the demand for energy will change, and we must be prepared for this culture and pay attention to the economic infrastructure,” Allawi elaborated.

“It is important to have economic policies designed according to the global circumstances, it is not an easy task, but Iraq could be the largest producer of electrical energy,” Allawi clarified.

IEF 2022 is held in cooperation with the Iraqi government represented by key energy and economic ministries, and with the full support of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), between June 18 and June 20 at the American University of Iraq – Baghdad (AUIB).