Firefighters put out huge fire in commercial complex in Karbala

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Civil defense officials announced Sunday that a large fire erupted in a commercial complex in Iraq’s central city of Karbala.

A statement of the Civil Defense authority mentioned that Karbala fire department managed to contain a huge fire broke out in Dahan commercial complex that has more than 150 shops and located between two holy sites, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

According to the statement, the fire in central Karbala burned a power generator as well as a large quantity of its operating fuel.

Civil Defense teams succeeded to encircle the fire and mop up the danger of being spread to neighboring buildings, limiting material damages with no records of casualties.

The statement INA cited indicated that investigation is now undergoing to determine the causes of the fire.

According to Shafq news, the damages caused by the fire in the market where goods are diverse are worth one million USD.

A similar fire broke out in the same market four years ago caused severe damages.