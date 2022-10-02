First body pulled from collapsed building rubble in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Civil Defense announced on Sunday the recovery of the first body after the building of the National Laboratory in Karrada district in central Baghdad collapsed on Saturday.

The Iraqi Civil Defense mentioned in a statement that its teams pulled the body of the watchman of the building which had reportedly been home to the National Laboratory for Pathological Analysis.

The Iraqi Civil Defense announced a day earlier it rescued 13 people from under the ruins of the four-story collapsed building.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed to start an investigation into the incident and the license granted to the building from previous governments.

The Integrity Committee of the Iraqi Parliament intends to meet officials of the Investment Authority on Wednesday to discuss the accident of the collapsed building in the Karrada district in the Iraqi capital.

A statement issued by the Iraqi parliament mentioned that the Parliamentary Integrity Committee will meet on Wednesday with the head of the National Investment Commission, the Governor of Baghdad and Baghdad Investment Director, to discuss the circumstances of the accident.

The National Investment Commission mentioned on Saturday that it has nothing to do with the incident, and indicated that the authorities responsible for the collapsed building are in the Ministry of Health and Baghdad Municipality.