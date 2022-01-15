First Cold Stone Creamery opens in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq has seen a growing trend of major worldwide brands opening in the country.

The much anticipated first Cold Stone Creamery in Iraq opened its doors yesterday in Baghdad, Mansour 14 Ramadan. US Ambassador, Mathew Tueller was amongst the many who came to attend the grand opening and sample the multiple flavors on display.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Cold Stone Creamery is an American ice cream chain that has expanded worldwide. With branches in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey- Cold Stone Iraq franchise is the latest in the Middle East.



