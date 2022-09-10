Fly Baghdad receives new Boeing 737-800

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi airline, Fly Baghdad, received a new Boeing 737-800 last week. The new airplane received a water salute once the plane landed at Baghdad International Airport.

Fly Baghdad, a private Iraqi airline, has restarted its operations in 2017 and since then the airline fleet consists of eight airplanes. The airline flies to several local and international destinations including within Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Turkey, Pakistan, and India. Fly Baghdad also plans to expand further to European destinations including England, the Netherlands, and Germany.