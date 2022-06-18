Food delivery app talabat expands to Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Online food delivery tech company, talabat, has recently expanded to Iraq’s capital, Baghdad. This comes after officially launching the talabat app in northern Iraq last year. The expansion to Baghdad allows talabat to target Middle East’s second largest city.

“We are very excited to launch talabat in Baghdad and look forward to future expansions across the country. Providing a great experience is one of our core pillars in each market we operate in. Baghdadis can now enjoy a wide range of options to choose from, and get their favorite orders delivered to their homes reliably and conveniently at the push of a button,” said Jeremy Doutte, talabat’s Chief Business Officer.

“We are also proud to partner with local restaurants in Baghdad to fuel their growth through the talabat platform, as well as creating flexible job opportunities for talent across our operations,” added Doutte.

Iraqi locals can download the talabat app on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.