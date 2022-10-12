Germany calls for respecting Iraq’s sovereignty

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, stressed the need to respect Iraq’s sovereignty, during a phone call on Tuesday with the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein.

A press statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry mentioned that Hussein, during his phone call with Baerbock, confirmed that Iraq follows a balanced policy in establishing relations with everyone.

The statement elaborated that Hussein and Baerbock discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the prospects for strengthening these relations to serve the interests of both Iraq and Germany.

Hussein indicated that neighboring countries should respect the country’s sovereignty, and should follow diplomatic channels to confront challenges and resolve crises, according to the statement.

Hussein talked about the artillery shelling and the missile attacks carried out by Iran on some sites in Iraq in the past few days, and called for stopping the Iranian aggression as it violates international charters and laws, the statement mentioned.

Hussein explained that the Iraqi government is keen to adopt a balanced policy in establishing relations with all parties, particularly with neighboring countries.

Hussein also stressed the importance of joint action at the regional and international levels to prevent any party from interfering in Iraq’s internal affairs and to protect the country’s sovereignty.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister noted that the stability of Iraq is part of the stability of the region, and tension would destabilize the security in the region, and consequently, the international peace.

Baerbock stressed the need to respect Iraq’s sovereignty, and called for increasing the efforts to support the Iraqi government, especially in terms of security, stability, and the rule of law, the statement added.

“Berlin confirms its commitment to support Iraq at all levels,” Baerbock said during her phone call with Hussein.