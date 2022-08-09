Health Ministry, WHO, UNICEF close World Breastfeeding Week in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF announced on Monday the closure of the World Breast Feeding Week, organized from 1 to 7 August, with a focus on the importance of breastfeeding, according to a joint press statement issued by the WHO and UNICEF.

Under this year’s topic, Step up for breastfeeding: educate and support, the three organizations promoted education and the transformation of existing systems to ensure breastfeeding-friendly health care facilities, supportive communities and workplaces, the joint press statement mentioned.

In Iraq, while more than 9 out of 10 children were breastfed at some point in their young lives, only 25.8 percent of children were exclusively breastfed during the first six months of life. This rate is much lower than the Middle East and North Africa regional average of 33 percent, the statement clarified.

“UNICEF remains committed to supporting the Ministry of Health and others to expand breastfeeding support systems beyond pre-pandemic levels and strengthen the capacity of these systems to achieve the global nutrition targets.” said Paula Bulancea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Iraq, according to the statement.

Early initiation of breastfeeding, in the first hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding between 0-5 months, and continued breastfeeding for 6-23 months offer a powerful line of defence against infection and malnutrition, the statement added.