Iran bombards sites in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Wednesday the Iranian bombardment of some sites in Sidekan rural town north of ​​Kurdistan’s capital Erbil in the northern part of the country.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, affirmed that Iraqi lands cannot be used to threaten the security of neighboring countries.

The statement of the foreign ministry stressed the importance of dialogue to face security challenges, in a way that preserves Iraq’s sovereignty and enhances the security and stability in the region.

The Mayor of Sidekan Ehsan Chalabi, earlier today, announced that Iranian artillery bombarded the outskirts of the border town of Sidekan around 8:00 in the morning.

According to Kurdistan 24 news, Chalabi elaborated that the Iranian artillery fired no less than 10 shells for about 20 minutes, with no casualties reported.

The border areas witnessed Iranian bombardment several times which caused property damages to residents of these areas.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) announced today that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces shelled sites it described as ‘terrorist’ near the city of Erbil.

IRNA quoted a statement of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard indicating that the operation targeted a strategic site with no reports of damages or losses.

IRNA also quoted a statement of the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, saying that Tehran respects the sovereignty of the Iraqi government and the Iraqi people.