Iranian Foreign Minister discusses security issues with Iraqi Interior Minister

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, revealed on Tuesday details of the meeting he held with the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, in Tehran.

According to a statement issued by Abdollahian, he discussed with Ghanimi ways to develop the relations between both countries, in addition to the necessity to cooperate to maintain stability and security in terms of combating terrorism, and removing imposed restrictions on the ground movement of citizens of the two countries.

Additionally, Ghanimi signed two security and pilgrimage MOUs during his meeting with the Iranian Minister of Interior, Ahmad Vahidi.

During his meeting with Vahidi, Ghanimi discussed the security issues related to the Iraqi-Iranian borders, illegal border crossings, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other issues.

Ghanimi added that COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on travellers between the two countries, but Iranian passengers entering Iraq by air will not need a visa, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

“Yesterday, before my visit to Tehran, I received an agreement from the Iraqi government that two thousand pilgrims can enter Iraq every day through border crossings by visa waiver program.” Ghanimi said in a statement cited by IRNA.