Iraq announces Australia to receive its citizens from Al-Hol camp

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s National Security Adviser, Qasim Al-Araji, announced on Monday that Australia decided to receive some of its citizens from Al-Hol refugee camp in north eastern Syria, according to a statement published by Al-Araji via Twitter.

“We highly appreciate Australia’s announcement to receive some of its citizens from Al-Hol refugee camp,” Al-Araji mentioned.

“We expect other countries to follow suit. This camp must be dissolved to protect humanity, and to achieve security and stability in the region and the world,” Al-Araji added.

According to the United Nations, around 56 thousand people live in this refugee camp. In addition to foreign families of militants, estimated at about 10 thousand people, it also shelters families of displaced Syrians and Iraqis, some of them are still in contact with ISIS.

In addition to foreign families of militants, estimated at about 10 thousand people, the camp also shelters families of displaced Syrians and Iraqis, some of them are still in contact with ISIS.

The overcrowded refugee camp of Al-Hol is less than 10 kilometers away from the Iraqi borders.

According to the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, 14.6 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian aid in Syria. This is 1.2 million people more than 2021, and is considered the highest number since the beginning of the civil war.