Iraq calls for seriousness in dealing with Al-Hol camp

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassim Al-Araji, emphasized on Monday that the issue of the Al-Hol refugee camp should be dealt with seriously, according to a press statement issued by the media office of the National Security Adviser.

The statement elaborated that Al-Araji received in his office the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad, David Burger.

The meeting between the two officials addressed the latest security and political developments at the regional and international levels, as well as the issue of the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria, and the prospects for cooperation between the two countries, the statement mentioned.

Al-Araji emphasized that the support and cooperation of the international community for Iraq helps to dismantle the Al-Hol camp, and at the same time, spares the region and the world a real danger, according to the statement.

Burger indicated that the United States is waiting for the political impasse in Iraq to end in order to cooperate with Iraq in areas beyond the security aspect, such as energy, health, education and other aspects.

According to the United Nations, around 56 thousand people live in this refugee camp.

In addition to foreign families of militants, estimated at about 10 thousand people, the camp also shelters families of displaced Syrians and Iraqis, some of them are still in contact with ISIS.

The overcrowded refugee camp of Al-Hol is less than 10 kilometers away from the Iraqi borders.