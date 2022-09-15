Iraq calls on countries to take back their citizens from al-Hol camp

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The National Security Adviser, Qassim al-Araji, stressed on Tuesday that the situation in Iraq is constantly improving, but ISIS terrorist group still poses a threat, and the international community must remain cohesive to confront them.

The press office of the National Security Adviser mentioned in a statement that Araji received a delegation from the German Parliament headed by Nils Schmid where they discussed the Iraqi-German relations and ways to enhance cooperation in fields that serve both countries.

Araji confirmed that the situation in Iraq is constantly improving, particularly in terms of confronting ISIS terrorist group, according to the statement.

Araji indicated that Iraq is proud of the countries that stood by its side in its war against terrorism, the statement mentioned.

“ISIS still poses a threat, and the international community must remain united to confront this danger,” Araji explained.

Araji elaborated that the Iraqi government asked the United Nations and the European Union to urge countries to bring back their nationals from the al-Hol camp in Syria.

Araji indicated Iraq’s need to benefit from international expertise in fields of border control, drug trafficking and cybersecurity, as well as the need to boost technological and economic cooperation.

The German parliamentary delegation expressed their appreciation for Iraq’s role in security strategies and its effort to enhance stability in the region, noting that Iraq is an important partner.

The German delegation mentioned that Germany focuses on human security through several aspects, away from the military side.