Iraq discusses sovereignty violations with four countries

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Iraqi delegation headed by the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, discussed on Tuesday the violations against the national sovereignty and the water issue with four countries, according to a statement issued by the media office of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.

The delegation, for the second day in a row within the meetings of the 145th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held a series of meetings and side consultations with the delegations of four of the participating countries, the statement mentioned.

The meetings are part of the 210th Session of the Governing Council of the Republic of Rwanda held in the capital, Kigali.

The four countries the Iraqi delegation held meetings with are the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Palestine and Yemen, according to the statement.

The statement elaborated that the delegation seeks to gain international solidarity and support on urgent issues that Iraq presented to the agenda regarding the continuation of repeated attacks on its lands and airspace, and the violation of national sovereignty by neighboring countries.

Additionally, the delegation discussed the water issue and Iraq’s water share which became a threat to the country’s water security, the statement added.