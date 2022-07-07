Iraq, Germany discuss security cooperation and reconstruction

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, discussed on Wednesday the security cooperation and the reconstruction of areas liberated from ISIS control, during a meeting with the German Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Jaeger, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance joint cooperation to serve common interests, the security cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, the reconstruction of liberated areas, and supporting Iraq’s institutions by increasing their capabilities.

Al-Kadhimi and Jaeger also discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between Iraq and Germany in terms of economic growth and investments, cultural exchange and the conditions of Iraqi citizens sent to Germany to receive medical treatment.

Jaeger expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Iraqi government in relation to reconstruction, in dealing with impacts of climate change and reliance on renewable energy.

Jaeger also valued the direct interest of Al-Kadhimi to complete the projects of the German company, Siemens, in energy and electricity sectors in Iraq.