Iraq, Iran sign agreement to confront dust storms

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran on Thursday to confront dust storms, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi Minister of Environment, Jassim Al-Falahi, signed with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Salajegheh, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, a memorandum of understanding to confront dust and sandstorms.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed earlier that it is attempting to establish a collective regional dialogue related to dust storms and climate changes, and indicated that in-depth discussions were held with the Iranian side regarding places where dust is concentrated.

Additionally, the Iraqi ministry discussed climate change risks related to water, desertification and dust storms, and the implications for population migration and security within countries.

Salajegheh explained that Iranian scientists have developed a few types of ecofriendly mulch materials that have yielded positive results in both laboratory and field tests, according to Tasnim News Agency.

He stated that ecofriendly mulch materials were created to avoid using oil mulch to contain dust storms that would harm the environment, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran has been attempting to rally the region’s countries to contain dust sources in the region, as many countries in West Asia have been plagued by dust storms, Tasnim News Agency mentioned.