Iraq launches 4th phase of Operation Solid Will

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) announced on Tuesday the launch of the fourth phase of Operation Solid Will, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The ISMC is the entity coordinating media efforts amongst the different security authorities, including the Kurdistan region, and is concerned with tackling ISIS propaganda and disinformation online.

According to accurate intelligence information, and with a joint security action on Tuesday’s early morning, the fourth phase of Operation Solid Will was launched to pursue the remnants of ISIS terrorists in the Qara-Chokh mountains, the ISMC statement mentioned.

Qara-Chokh mountains is located near the town of Makhmour, around 60 kilometers southeast of the city of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh governorate.

Unites from the 14th and 16th divisions of the Iraqi armed forces, reinforcement of tanks, Peshmerga forces and counter-terrorism forces, backed by aircrafts from the Iraqi Air Forces, participated in the operation, according to the statement.

This important operation is part of the joint work between the federal forces and the Peshmerga forces in accordance with security understandings to defeat terrorism and crime in its various forms, the statement added.