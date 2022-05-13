Iraq leaders send condolences to the UAE

Baghdad – Iraqi President Barham Salih and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi offered their condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi was quoted in a tweet: “We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the leadership of the UAE and its honorable people, and we are confident that the pioneering path of the great late will continue with the efforts of the country’s leadership and people.”

Iraqi President Salih said in a tweet: “With great sadness and sorrow, we received the news of the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, who was known for his wisdom and generosity for the sake of his homeland and the Arab and Islamic nation.”

Sheikh Khalifa died at the age of 73.