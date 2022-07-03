Iraq participates in Arab League’s 157th consultative meeting

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq participated on Saturday in the 157th consultative meeting of the Arab League, at the level of foreign ministers, held in the Lebanese capital Beirut, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Iraqi delegation was headed by the Iraqi ambassador to Egypt and the Iraqi permanent representative to the Arab League, Ahmed Nayef Rasheed Al-Dulaimi.

During the consultative meeting, the Chairman of the current session, the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, and his Arab counterparts, discussed urgent Arab issues, ways to strengthen Arab relations, and support mechanisms for joint Arab action to face various regional and international challenges related to the Arab world.

The Arab foreign ministers and permanent delegates to the Arab League met with the Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, at Baabda Presidential Palace where he stressed the importance of Arab-Arab relations, especially in the current delicate circumstances the Arab world is going through, and the challenges the Arab world faces which require the utmost levels of consultation and cooperation.

Aoun also considered the cooperation and solidarity between Arab countries important, particularly in light of the crises, pressures and transformations the Arab countries are going through