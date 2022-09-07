Iraq participates in Arab League’s 158th session

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Iraqi delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated on Tuesday in the Arab League’s 158th meeting at the ministerial level in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement mentioned that the participating Iraqi delegation was headed by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Administrative, Technical and Legal Affairs, Ambassador Omar Al-Barzanji, and with the participation of the Iraqi Ambassador to Egypt and Iraq’s permanent representative to the Arab League, Ahmed Nayef Rashid Al-Dulaimi.

The meeting discussed several political, security, economic and social issues where participants exchanged views and formulated a harmonic position towards these issues, the statement mentioned.

The meeting also addressed regional and international developments and issues of common interest, the statement added.

Media outlets mentioned that the meeting is scheduled to discuss the most prominent issues in the Arab region in light of the current global developments. The Arab foreign ministers are also scheduled to discuss issues related to food and energy, in addition to the developments of various Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

The participants also talked about ways to enhance joint Arab action and reforming its system in a manner that suits the current challenges, in addition to the cooperation that links Arab countries with regional and international organizations.